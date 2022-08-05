How to Have an Audrey Hepburn Film Festival

Hot August nights are pretty much the ideal time to deep dive into the career of your favourite film stars or filmmakers. In the past, we’ve shown you how to throw your very own Colin Farrell Film Fest, and now we’re switching gears slightly to bring you a guide to the great Ms. Hepburn. Audrey, not Katharine. Not that the fabulous Kate doesn’t deserve her own celebration but that’s a curated playlist for another day.
As part of their annual Summer Under the Stars schedule, TCM is devoting August 6 to the films of the Oscar-winning icon, including iconic picks like Roman Holiday, Charade and Two for the Road. The actress and humanitarian would’ve turned 93 this year and—even almost 30 years after her passing—she remains one of the most recognizable faces on earth. And not just because IKEA decided her pretty-much perfect visage makes the perfect wall accent. Breakfast at Tiffany’s is probably the film most associated with Hepburn but there’s so much more to her than Truman Capote’s naïve and free-spirited Holly.
Ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend, she appeared in just 27 films over her four-decade career and starred in only 20. Though we wish there had been more—after all there’s no such thing as too much Audrey—it does make pulling together the perfect screening schedule that much easier.
So take it from someone who has lost track of how many times she’s seen every single one of these films, this is the ideal way to make your way through the legendary Audrey Hepburn’s filmography.
A Star is Born
Roman Holiday
You can’t begin with anything other than this timeless and bittersweet romantic comedy; her first starring role and American film debut. As Princess Ann, a young role looking to throw off the shackles of responsibility, Roman Holiday provides Audrey with the perfect vehicle to showcase her talents. She’s luminous throughout and, at various times, joyful, funny, and truly heartbreaking. You can’t blame Gregory Peck’s Joe Bradley for falling for her because it would be impossible not to. The role nabbed Hepburn the Oscar for Best Actress, as well as the Golden Globe and BAFTA—the first woman to win all three for the same role.
They All Laughed
Charade
How to Steal a Million
Paris When it Sizzles
While we’re shining the light on romantic comedies, why not go full hog and treat yourself to three more? Though each of her leading men are massive stars in their own right, Hepburn seems to bring out the very best in all three, but especially in Cary Grant. Charade is Stanley Donen’s hugely entertaining homage to Hitchcock but here the mystery plays second fiddle to the genuinely great repartee between two of Hollywood’s greatest stars. Grant has never been as relaxed and natural, and every second they’re on screen together is a joy.
Peter O’Toole and William Holden benefit similarly, in How to Steal a Million and Paris When It Sizzles, respectively. It’s quite possible that Hepburn would have fabulous chemistry with a rock, but it wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining. Both of the latter films play to her light-hearted side and have just enough hi-jinx to keep things interesting.
The May to December Issue
Sabrina
Funny Face
Love in the Afternoon
For much of Hepburn’s career, she found herself paired with considerably older leading men (see also Charade, My Fair Lady). Unlike many films, that salient and obvious point is almost always addressed as part of the plot in an attempt to make it more palatable or, frankly, less creepy. Helping out here is the fact it’s hard to hate on Humphrey Bogart, Fred Astaire, and Gary Cooper in any role. Well played, casting directors.
That said, it could be argued that Parisian style is her actual co-star in each of the three films (all apologies to Mssrs Bogart, Astaire, and Cooper). In fact Sabrina marks the beginning of her famous, life-long collaboration with fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, which led to some of the most well-known costumes in film history including her wardrobe for Funny Face and Love in the Afternoon. Even if she’d never made another film, these three alone would account for the fact she was inducted into International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame.
Haute Couture
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
My Fair Lady
Speaking of style… Odds are that if you’re a fan of classic film, you’ve already seen both of these Oscar winners. We’ve left them until the mid-point of playlist for that very reason. Each holds up remarkably well (if we ignore Mickey Rooney) and have enough style and energy to can stand up to repeated viewings. And we should know.
Hepburn is really nothing like Truman Capote’s original Holly Golightly but frankly, we don’t give a hoot. To paraphrase Love, Actually: to us, she is perfect. She imbues Holly with a fragility and weariness that endears her to everyone she meets, including struggling writer Paul Varjak (George Peppard). Henry Mancini provides the score along with “Moon River”, a song for so perfect for Audrey that it’s become synonymous with her image. And sure, it’s ultimately love story between Holly and Paul but let’s be honest, we’re really here for Holly and Cat. Meow.
Audrey sings again in My Fair Lady, but you’d be hard-pressed to find the few lines of her original vocals left in the film. It hardly matters though because it would be hard to find a better Eliza Doolittle (all apologies, Julie Andrews). From the poor flower-selling “guttersnipe” to the “smashing” but slightly vulgar lady who captures Freddy’s heart, she nails every scene in this Best Picture winner. And Rex Harrison is positively perfect as the fastidious Professor Henry Higgins. We dare you to watch one frame without singing along.
Gone Girl
Two for the Road
Wait Until Dark
Robin and Marion
They All Laughed
Hepburn spent the first half of career playing young ingénues and it wasn’t until the late ’60s that she finally got to explore more mature roles and relationships on the big screen. The greatest of these is Stanley Donen’s Two for the Road. A non-linear look at one couple’s realistically rocky twelve-year relationship, the witty and poignant 1967 film allows Hepburn to portray a realistically flawed, sexual, adult woman—a rarity in her career. Her chemistry here with co-star Albert Finney is natural and easy (unsurprisingly, the two fell for each other off screen as well)
honest story about recognizable human beings
It’s Complicated
War and Peace
The Children’s Hour
The Nun’s Story
Hearts and Souls
Always
Audrey: Endgame
Green Mansions
The Unforgiven
Bloodline
These three are solely for true completists. Green Mansions is a fever-dream of lush jungle visuals that marks one of the few box office flops of Hepburn’s career. Directed by her then-husband Mel Ferrer and co-starring Anthony Perkins, it’s worth seeing if only to catch Hepburn’s take on a “bird woman”. The Unforgiven (not to be confused with the Unforgiven, the award-winning 1992 western) is the perfect example of a story ruined by studio and production company notes. John Huston set out to shine a spotlight on America’s relationship with racism, but the watered-down final film doesn’t make much of an impact. It doesn’t help that Hepburn is miscast as a Native American. And to be honest, the less said about the less-than-thrilling Bloodline, the better. So don’t say we didn’t warn you.
So there you have it. Watch them all or stick to the first few groupings. Marathon as many as you can squeeze into one day or spread them our strategically for peak enjoyment. However you decide to hold your own Audrey Hepburn Film Festival, it’s guaranteed to be a good use of your pandemical time.
