Between Halloween (2018) and Scream (2022), Hollywood has demonstrated an evident affection for rebooting iconic horror franchises under the same title. They’ve even taken to bringing back the original stars to mentor a whole new generation. Though the movies rarely wow critics, it’s impossible to deny the box office success these legacy sequels generate. Now, Sony Pictures has joined the fray with a remake of its flagship horror franchise, I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Almost thirty years after the original cinematic Southport massacre, five friends again (unintentionally) cause a car accident and leave a pedestrian for dead. One year on, and the quintet begin to receive taunting letters about what they did and their attempt to cover it up. Realizing they aren’t the first to be targeted by the mysterious Fisherman, they seek out past survivors in search of answers.
There have been both good and bad I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, and what generally separates the two is the main cast. Most importantly, the core friend group needs to be likable enough to cheer for, despite making a monumental mistake that resulted in someone’s death. And for the most part, this new cast gets the job done. Particularly, Chase Sui Wonders (Generation, The Studio). The actress has been on the industry’s radar for years, and if this movie is any indication, she’s finally poised to become a breakout star. She brings an impressive emotional range to the role of Ava, breaking down and crying in one scene, then running and screaming in the next.
In terms of storyline, the film is essentially a retelling of the original, but updated slightly for modern audiences. If it ain’t broke, why fix it? After the initial lethal incident, the plot moves at a slow burn. As with the 1997 version, much of the runtime is dedicated to drawn-out sequences involving the Fisherman stalking and killing its victims. While stylishly executed, the formula will seem incredibly familiar to O.G. fans and may even begin to feel repetitive for newbies by the third act. It’s hard to really complain though, when that’s the name of the slasher game.
And as with other reboots of the genre, audiences are treated to performances from original cast members. Jennifer Love Hewitt (Can’t Hardly Wait, Heartbreakers) and Freddie Prinze, Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) had said previously they’d only return as Julie James and Ray Bronson if their roles were meaningful. Thankfully, the filmmakers deliver on that. The duo are not only given real weight in the proceedings, but both actors turn in their best performances in years. Their return may lean heavily on nostalgia, but it’s used very effectively, and instead of just being a cheap gimmick, they add genuine emotional depth.
Overall, longtime fans should be satisfied by the return of those iconic characters and a handful of brutal kills, even if it all seems very much like we’ve been here before. Not every creative decision will be universally loved, but the film takes some risks and manages to push the franchise forward. As one of the defining horror properties of the ’90s, I Know What You Did Last Summer gets a modern sequel that feels worthy of its name.
I Know What You Did Last Summer opens in theatres July 18.