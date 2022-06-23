IKEA Kallax / Expedit Hack: That Shelf’s Tips for Vinyl Storage

There’s been lots of talk about how to make the Kallax/Expedit system even better, with talk of costly wooden pieces stuck down, or even use of multi-coloured “pool noodles”, but this simple and cheap solution did everything I wanted it to to make my against-a-wall vinyl storage all the more uniform.
For those wondering, I used the 1-3/8 inch ID x 1/2 inch wall x 6 ft pipe insulation, and installed it bottom/back of each hole. I cut it purposely just above 13.5″ so it’d stay in place at the back, and since all the ones I did are flush against a wall it wedges them in perfectly, allowing some spring when inserting a record, but blending into shadows when the cubby isn’t full.
