Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones BTS Feature: Ben Burtt and John Roesch on The Sound Of RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

by    |  

Foley artist John Roesch and Sound Designer extraordinaire Ben Burtt dive into the soundscapes that made RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK one of the most exceptional films ever made.

