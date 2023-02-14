Indiecan Entertainment Launches New International Sales Division

Canadian independent film fans, get ready for some exciting news! Avi Federgreen’s Indiecan Entertainment has just announced the launch of its new international sales division, Indiecan International, just in time for the European Film Market in Berlin.
With a mission to highlight marginalized voices, Indiecan International’s first slate of films includes three Canadian titles from First Nations filmmakers and a British documentary about a man living with cerebral palsy. Founder Avi Federgreen says: “My goal with Indiecan International, as with Red Water Entertainment, is to help independent filmmakers and marginalized voices get as much exposure and eyeballs on their stories as possible.”
So what can you expect from Indiecan International’s first batch of films? Broken Angel, directed by award-winning filmmaker Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin, tells the heartbreaking story of a Cree woman who is pushed to the brink by her abusive partner. MisTik is a thrilling science fiction tale about the last surviving members of the human race on a quest for hope and renewal. L’Inhumain is a gripping thriller that follows a neurosurgeon’s journey back to his ancestral homeland, only to be stalked by a terrifying creature.
Last but not least, Indiecan International is bringing the inspiring documentary My Everest, which follows a disabled man as he sets out to trek to Everest Base Camp on horseback. Produced by Zedmill, a film production company that specializes in crafting stories that challenge audience perceptions, this uplifting doc will leave you cheering for the underdog.
With the recent creation of Red Water Entertainment, a new distribution arm of Indiecan focused on genre films, it’s clear that Indiecan Entertainment is dedicated to providing a platform for diverse and unique voices in the world of independent film. Stay tuned for more exciting news from Indiecan International!
Read the full press release below:
Avi Federgreen’s Indiecan Entertainment Launches International Sales Division With Full Slate at EFM
Toronto, ON– Ahead of the European Film Market, Avi Federgreen’s Indiecan Entertainment has launched Indiecan International, an international sales division. Federgreen and his team are headed to Berlin with a full slate. The first titles of Indiecan International highlight marginalized voices, with three Canadian films from First Nations filmmakers and a British documentary about a man living with cerebral palsy.
Of the launch at the European Film Market, Federgreen shared: “Indiecan International is a natural extension of what I started with Indiecan Entertainment. My goal with Indiecan International, as with Red Water Entertainment, is to help independent filmmakers and marginalized voices get as much exposure and eyeballs on their stories as possible.”
The first titles available from Indiecan International include:
Broken Angel (Canada/Drama):
Angel, a once vibrant beautiful Cree woman, becomes weary and spiritless after enduring viscous spiritual, physical, and emotional abuse from her partner Earl.
Writer/director Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin is a member of the Directors Guild of Canada and an award-winning filmmaker who successfully completed her Ph.D. with the Institute of Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice at the University of British Columbia. Koostachin is a band member of Attawapiskat First Nation, the Ancestral lands of the MoshKek AsKi InNiNeWak.
MisTik (Canada/Science Fiction):
MisTik follows the journey of the last of the human race, Cree twins named NiiPii (Water) and SiiPii (River) who are in search of hope and renewal. They carry the last of the healthy trees on their backs; these trees keep them alive in a world of poison and destruction left by colonialism. After the tragic loss of SiiPii, NiiPii continues on his journey for over a decade, in search of a sacred location led by the spirit of his late mother, to plant MisTik, his lifeline, MisTik back into the Earth.
L’Inhumain (Canada/Thriller):
L’Inhumain will be screening in Perspective Canada at the Berlinale, a selection of Canadian features presented through market screenings at the European Film Market.
Mathieu is a brilliant neurosurgeon whose perfect life is falling apart. Impending divorce, job loss, substance abuse, and a mid-life crisis are all factors that can cause him to go off the rails. In addition, the sudden death of his father forces him to return home to Anishiinabe territory, a place he has tried to avoid since his youth. Nevertheless, Mathieu agrees to go and deposit his father’s ashes in the heart of their ancestral territory and wishes to find himself at the same time. The break away from the city promises to be a nice getaway until Mathieu realizes that he is now the prey of an evil creature known as the Wendigo. Mathieu’s pilgrimage quickly becomes an unimaginable nightmare that will change him forever. Like it or not, our vices always catch up with us eventually.
Writer/director Jason Brennan is a member of the First Nations community of Kitigan Zibi. Born to an Algonquin father and a Quebecers mother, Jason was fortunate to see the best of both worlds and heritages. His journey into the world of television production began in 2002 holding different production positions in Ottawa and Montreal. In 2004, he began directing and writing for Hockey Goals, a series featured on the Aboriginal People Television Network.
My Everest (United Kingdom/Documentary):
A physically disabled man is on a mission to defy expectations and prove society is wrong about people like him. Bringing together a motley crew of friends, he decides to take on his biggest challenge yet: to trek to Everest Base Camp on horseback to prove his worth. Yet as the reality of his world first trek hits, putting his body through incredible pain, he is forced to dive deeper into himself and question his original motivations.
Zedmill is a Birmingham-based film production company that specializes in producing human-led stories from around the world. Zedmill was born from the belief that film can create social change, and they do that by crafting exciting and original films that challenge audience perceptions. After producing commercials and branded documentaries for 5 years, this is Zedmill’s first foray into feature film.
Indiecan’s international division comes on the heels of the creation of Red Water Entertainment, a new distribution arm of Indiecan focused on genre films.
