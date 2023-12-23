Interview: Director J. A. Bayona and Subject Roberto Canessa on Society of the Snow

That Shelf editor Larry Fried had the immense fortune to speak to two of the incredible men behind Netflix’s new film, Society of the Snow: director J. A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and subject Roberto Canessa, portrayed in the film by Matías Recalt. The film just had an amazing showing on the 2024 Oscar shortlists, where it was submitted for consideration in many categories including Best International Film on behalf of Spain.
Canessa was one of 16 survivors who braced the harrowing 1972 Andes flight disaster, depicted on film for the first time with an entirely Spanish cast. See below for our two interviews, in which both Bayona and Canessa speak to the power of the film’s incredible story and what went into the decision to center the film on an unlikely protagonist.
Society of the Snow is now playing in select theaters before streaming on Netflix January 4.
Comments