Interview: Ke Huy Quan on EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, Yeoh, HK Cinema, Spielberg and more

From his roles in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Goonies Ke Huy Quan became an iconic child star in the ’80s. After making a career behind the camera he’s now fully back in the spotlight, providing multiple roles in the Daniels’ fantastic, wild and weird Everything, Everywhere All at Once. We talk about his love of Hong Kong cinema of the ’80s, working with directorial superstars, and how excited he is to be back with this terrific project.
Everything, Everywhere All at Once opens in Toronto and Vancouver April 1, and expands April 8.
