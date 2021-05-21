Interview: M.O.D.O.K.’s Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt takes That Shelf Managing Editor Jason Gorber on a deep dive into his latest project, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, which he co-created with Jordan Blum. Premiering May 21 on Hulu in the U.S. (and on Disney+ in Canada), the adult animated stop-motion series is based on the popular Marvel Comics character of the same name.
Watch below as the beloved comedian shares his love of comic culture, his favourite films, and why he has a special affection for the humour of Repo Man and Mad Max.
Stay tuned next week for more Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K interviews!
