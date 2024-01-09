Interview: Malcolm McDowell and Mark Critch on SON OF A CRITCH Season 3

That Shelf sat down with Son of a Critch stars Malcolm McDowell and Mark Critch (also creator and writer) to discuss returning for the show’s third season, McDowell’s admiration for Newfoundland, and how Critch helped pay tribute to fellow Canadian William Shatner in the show’s special Star Trek homage.
Based on the comedian’s award-winning memoir, Son of a Critch recounts Critch’s childhood growing up in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth stars as a young Critch, with Critch himself portraying his father, Mike Sr., and McDowell portraying his grandfather, Pop. In each episode, a young Mark learns that you don’t have to be a kid to be growing up.
The third season of Son of a Critch premieres tonight, Tuesday, January 9th at 8:30pm (9pm NT) only on CBC and CBC Gem.
Comments