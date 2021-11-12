Interview: Paramount’s The Sheik at 100

That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber sat down for an exclusive conversation with Andrea Kalas, Senior Vice President of Archives at Paramount Pictures, to talk about The Sheik. The silent film acted as a catapult for legendary actor Rudolph Valentino’s super-stardom and is considered by many to be one of the most popular films of all time. Thanks to a recent restoration, it still looks terrific after 100 years.
Watch the interview now:
The Sheik is now available as a Paramount Presents Limited-Edition Blu-ray.
