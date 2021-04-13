Interview: The Courier Director Dominic Cooke

Movie-goers are often surrounded by larger-than-life characters—courtesy of epic films from Marvel and DC—but The Courier takes things in a bit of a different direction. Instead of superheroes, this Sundance success story shines the spotlight on a truly ordinary Joe or—in this case—Greville.
Unassuming English businessman Greville Wynne (played here by Benedict Cumberbatch) finds himself recruited by MI-6 for some major Cold War espionage. His business forays behind the Iron Curtain provide the perfect cover for a meeting with Soviet General and would-be defector Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze). The two men form a close partnership that allows them to funnel information to the West—changing both the course of their lives and the world. Despite that, their story is remains largely unknown on either side side of the pond.
I got the chance to speak to the film’s director Dominic Cooke about bringing the buried spy tale to the big screen. We talk about his ever-evolving working relationship with star Cumberbatch, the personal side of intelligence work, and why 2021 is the perfect time for The Courier. He also takes time out to give us the lowdown on his upcoming stage version of Game Of Thrones.
Watch and listen to the interview below:
The Courier arrives on VOD April 16.
