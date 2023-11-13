Interview: The Marvels Composer Laura Karpman On Contributing To The MCU

The composer talks what writing music for the MCU's female-led three-hander.

by    |  

We sat down with The Marvels composer Laura Karpman to talk about what makes for strong music in the MCU and the power of working on a female-led superhero story. Watch our full interview above!

The Marvels is now playing in theaters everywhere.




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement