Interview: Top Gun’s Rick “Slider” Rossovich

Top Gun, the blockbuster ’80s action epic from director Tony Scott, turns a whopping 35 this week. If that fact makes you feel old, you’re not alone. To celebrate the milestone (and the release of brand new Blu-ray edition), our own Jason Gorber sat down to talk with one of the film’s co-stars, Rick Rossovich.
Though the actor has a laundry list of ’80s hits to his credit—The Terminator, Navy SEALs, Roxanne to name a few—it’s his turn as Val Kilmer‘s Top Gun teammate “Slider” that’s gained him the most attention over the years. Tune in below as he shares stories from the movie set, talks Tom Cruise and Kilmer, and hints at whether we’ll see him in the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
Top Gun is available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. It contains more than four hours of extras, including interviews with Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Top Gun: Maverick, after several release date changes due to COVID, is set to hit theatres November 19.
