Interview: Writer/Director Alex Garland on Civil War

“You’re much better off being reasonable than unreasonable. America, my country, and several others have descended hard into unreasonable. And it sucks,” stated Civil War writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) when discussing his motivation for making a film that focuses on the journalists who capture the horrors of war instead of the war itself.
That Shelf had the incredible pleasure of sitting with Garland to discuss his new film from A24 and Elevation Pictures. Featuring riveting performances from its star-studded cast, Civil War is a warning to the United States of America during a time when the political divide is at an all-time high. The film is set near the end of a fictional Second American Civil War; it started after The President (Nick Offerman) unlawfully took a third term in office using his supporters and army loyalists.
To stop The President, two widely opposing states politically, California and Texas, merged into the Western Forces (WF). As the WF closes in on him, a group of journalists led by war photographer Lee Miller (Kirsten Dunst) make their way across a war-ridden America to take the only opportunity anyone will get to interview The President before he’s captured.
