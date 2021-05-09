Jason Gorber on Elon Musk’s SNL Debut and Paddington 2 on CBC’s q with Tom Power

If you’ve been listening to CBC’s q with Tom Power, then you’ve probably been catching ThatShelf.com’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber guesting as part of the show’s weekly screen panel talking all things entertainment. Here’s the segment from this week’s episode:
“On this week’s screen panel, Jason Gorber and Teri Hart discuss Elon Musk’s upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance, and break down how Paddington 2 became the best movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes.”
Take a listen here (skip to 24:40).
Comments