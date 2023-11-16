Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney are set to return to the Oscars after their phenomenal Emmy-nominated performance at last year’s ceremony. The married couple is bringing their ace team back to the Academy Awards, with hopes of avoiding any unfortunate slapping incidents.
Kimmel shared he’s eager to return as host of the annual ceremony as he has, “always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times.” Drawing from his experience as the host and executive producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and his familiarity with the Dolby stage as the host of the 89th, 90th, and 95th Academy Awards, he’s already provided hints of what to expect this time around.
Screenwriter, producer, and actress McNearney will return as executive producer for the second consecutive year after reporting today that she’s “eager to be back together and back to work.” She brings her experience as an executive producer and co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and her contributions to Murder Mystery (2019) and Dumplin’ (2018).
The Executive Parties Share Their Excitement:
“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” raved Academy CEO Bill Kramer and re-elected Academy President Janet Yang. Kramer and Yang continued: “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”
“Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show,” said Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor alongside executive producer Katy Mullan. Kapoor, with multiple Emmy nominations, has worked on many previous Oscar shows, while Mullan hails from a background in live entertainment, with experience as an executive producer and showrunner.
Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, shared, “After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment. He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team.” Erwich continued, “We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year.”
The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. The event will broadcast live on ABC and CTV.
Photo Credit: Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
