Jungle Cruise Trailer: The Rock and Emily Blunt Turn on the Charm

Jungle Cruise is based on Disney’s classic theme park ride that launched back in the ‘50s. Since then, the attraction went global. You can find it at Disney theme parks in Hong Kong, Paris, and Japan. Jungle Cruise continues the tradition of studios releasing big-budget titles based on previously existing content.
Basing an entire movie on a theme park ride sounds like an odd choice. But I say cut the movie’s director Jaume Collet-Serra, and his team of writers some slack. The Jungle Cruise ride is a cool concept with a proven track record — it’s been wowing audiences for decades.
Studios base movies on cool concepts all the time. A concepts is the seed that filmmakers nurture and grow until it transforms into something special. People were skeptical about the prospect of a Lego movie. After The Lego Movie’s massive commercial and creative success, all those doubts sound silly. And in case people forgot, Disney pulled this trick off before. Pirates of the Caribbean which, earned $654,264,015 at the global box office, is also based on a classic Disney ride.
Jungle Cruise trailer:
In case you’re not familiar with his work, Collet-Serra is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today. His films Orphan and The Shallows take potentially schlocky premises and elevate them into devilishly entertaining thrillers. I make a point of seeing everything with his name attached. I’m excited to see what he can do with a pair of Hollywood A-listers and a mega-budget. Given his skill-set and Disney’s massive resources, it really does feel like the sky’s the limit.
Jungle Cruise synopsis:
Join fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Doctor Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.
Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa and Michael Green, and the screenplay is by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.
Jungle Cruise arrives in theatres on July 23, 2020.
