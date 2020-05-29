This season of Killing Eve has been defined by its characters responding to and learning how to adapt to wildly changing circumstances. Some of the adaptation is wholesome—Geraldine (Gemma Whelan) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) finally having a conversation about who they are as people and the relationship between them seems to be the most healthy thing they’ve done regarding that relationship in eons. Some of the responses are anything but productive. Irina (Yuli Lagodinsky) despises her stepfather for no particular reason other than the fact that he is her stepfather and he is far too nice. Villanelle’s (Jodie Comer) solution to anyone annoying her is to murder them (which is frowned upon for obvious reasons). So Irina—in a mad moment of we’re not sure what—runs her stepfather over as Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) looks on in horror.
Villanelle has been listless. In the midst of an augmented emotional turmoil (after meeting her mother once more and then killing her), there was one thing she had in terms of certainty: her request to be promoted to Keeper. She gets that request approved at the beginning of the episode, but in the classic cliché of being careful what you wish for, she realizes that the promotion isn’t what she expected. She gets the material perks, as Helène (Camille Cottin) notes, but killing assignments are still firmly within her job description. It’s not what she wants. We don’t entirely know what it is that Villanelle does want, but some degree of power and agency is essential. She snaps, botches her assassination attempt, and has now decided that she wants nothing to do with her job.
As Villanelle unravels after her visit home, Dasha (Harriet Walter) continues to be fuelled by a desire to return home. The potential unraveling of that opportunity is strong enough for her to agree to Helène’s request that she drive a wedge between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle. Her method of responding to that request, however, contains a crucial flaw. Her failure to kill Niko (Owen McDonnell), has the immediate consequence of convincing Eve that Villanelle wasn’t the one who tried to kill her husband. Even Bear (Turlough Convery), who doesn’t have a history with Villanelle (which is probably for the best), understands that if Villanelle is who Eve says she is, she would never have been sloppy enough to leave Niko alive.
The personal connections that Dasha was instructed to sever are the ones that undermined her in this critical task—an interesting take on a profession often depicted as relying on a lack of connections. That certainty also fuels Eve and grounds her in a way that we haven’t seen this season. She has largely been at the periphery of the season—a consequence of what happened to her at the end of season two and her understandably mitigated desire to be involved in any of this. But it’s where she thrives. There’s a real undercurrent of sadness to her finding comfort in such a discomforting space.
Notes:
+ Not sure why Niko’s alive.
+ Loved Eve channeling Carolyn at the bowling alley.
+ I LOVE the classic spy scenes of a couple of agents surreptitiously meeting in parks.
+ Wow, Paul (Steve Pemberton )—you ass.
+ Carolyn taking Konstantin on a frantic chase is the best thing ever. Fiona Shaw better be cast in a Bond film, that’s all I’m saying.
+ “I already know you are scary.” MOOD, Konstantin. Love it.
Relatable Content:
+ Like Villanelle, I also don’t know how to respond to “I’ve been watching you” without making it about kink.
+ Eve vs. the vending machine
+ Carolyn reconsidering her schedule based on mushroom risotto.
+ The costume motif of sexy, power turtlenecks.
Costumes (7):
+ Villanelle’s blue power suit.
+ Helène’s scarf!
+ Carolyn’s spy power meeting coat!
+ Carolyn and her turtlenecks!
+ Villanelle’s chic hairdresser look
+ The red coat
+ VILLANELLE’S WHITE LEATHER BOOTS. GUUUUUURL!!!!!!!!!
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments