KVIFF 2023: The Delinquents Review

The Delinquents is a hard sell. It’s a three-hour heist movie that ultimately is not about money but existential questions and the heist itself is one of the dullest heists in the movie history.
At the same time it flows smoothly and entertains the audience with an energetic soundtrack, flawless witty editing with an intelligent use of split screens and old school aesthetics of French and American genre flicks from the 70s. The best part about The Delinquents is that you never know where it is going. It deceives you by not following any existing formula and the end results are as unthought-of for the characters as for the audience.
