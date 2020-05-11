Letterboxing: What Was The Last Movie You Saw In Cinemas?

Remember movie theatres? It’s only been about eight weeks since cinemas shuttered their doors but it already feels like eons ago.
In the “Before Corona” era (the new B.C.E. as it were), watching a movie in public was a given for film lovers. Now, after living new lives in lockdown, we’re starting to miss everything that comes with theatres – yes, even the phone use and constant shushing, sticky floors and overpriced snacks, endless pre-movie ads and increasingly expensive cinema “Experiences” like VIP, assigned seating, and 3D (but never, ever 4DX).
In the grand scheme of things, movie theatres aren’t quite a necessity for society-at-large, but it doesn’t make our longing for them any less real. Especially for someone like myself who has seen 719 movies in theatres since 2012, according to my Letterboxd stats.
It’s looking like it’ll still be a while before we’re able to return to the multiplex, and while we want to have all the optimism of Warner Bros. and their currently-scheduled summer theatrical slate of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, we’re not so sure it’s going to happen.
When we do get a chance to head back to the comforting darkness of a movie theatre, the experience will inevitably be much different than we left it. What was the last movie you had the pleasure of seeing in a movie theatre? Something totally amazing that you’ll be able to recall years from now or a totally regrettable choice?
According to Twitter, the popular choice for moviegoing in the B.C.E. was the well-received horror The Invisible Man with 14 percent of the responses, followed by Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at nine percent.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire. pic.twitter.com/759TmFMQ18
— Laurel B (@lbuss) May 8, 2020
Th Invisible Man. Man I miss movie theatres! pic.twitter.com/K4UIfYtrM9
— Donna Dwyer (@Divadeedee) May 8, 2020
So glad this was my last theater experience, because it left such an indelible mark on me. pic.twitter.com/J2J9zA893Y
— Sameer Vasta 😷 (@vasta) May 8, 2020
— Eric Bizzarri (@ericbizzarri) May 8, 2020
It comes as no surprise that Celine Sciamma’s warmly-reviewed film is topping people’s lists, earning an average of 4.5 fires out of 5 on Letterboxd and landing at no. 12 in the site’s Top 250 with over 141,000 views logged.
Twitter responses also reflect Letterboxd’s list of the most-popular films of the year: Parasite, Joker, 1917, Little Women, Knives Out, Birds of Prey and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
The results of people who weighed-in also told us something we have long known but never been able to wrap our heads around – the people who only go to the movies once a year. Or less. There’s plenty of those people who also remember the last movie they saw in theatres.
— Kite man's kite 🧶🟩 (@SelfPresSociety) May 8, 2020
Aquaman
— ChancelorP (@chancelor_p) May 8, 2020
Here’s the full list of what people last saw in cinemas, sorted by popularity:
The Invisible Man
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Onward
The Hunt
1917
Parasite
The Way Back
Birds Of Prey
Sonic
First Cow
Knives Out
Cats</emEmma
Blade Runner 2049
The Gentlemen
The Call Of The Wild
The Incredibles 2
Avengers: Endgame
Saint Maud
Little Women
Once Upon A Time
Run This Town
Spiderman Homecoming
Shooting The Darkness
The Rise Of Skywalker
Aquaman
The Longest Day
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
Joker
Mulan
As for the would-be movie plans that were scuttled, Emma and First Cow were the top films people had anticipated seeing ahead of the shutdown.
For now, we’ll just have to survive on the movie theatre memories, pop our own popcorn and dream of the silver screen.
What was the last film you saw in theatres? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments