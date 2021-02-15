LG OLED77CX Review: Monster Screen Deserves to Live as the Heart of Your Home Theatre

nto COVID lockdown, and beyond the travel and the friends I can’t spent time with and the restaurant foods I crave, above almost everything I desperately miss the theatrical experience. From the tiniest festival screen to the largest IMAX cathedral, the secular worship of images and sound at a cinema with a receptive and respectful crowd is simply impossible to replicate at home, no matter how impressive your setup.
As more and more festivals have gone virtual, and opportunities to screen even blockbusters have been relegated to home viewing, the need (and desire) for professional reviews such as myself to replicate as best we can the impact of theatrical presentation has never been more acute. While budgetary limitations are an obvious factor, I remain aghast at those that have traded in a screen hundreds of feet across for a tiny laptop screen or a bargain basement LCD set on whatever picture default mode was meant to highlight the set in a big box store that still adjudicate the visual impact of these titles.
For half a year I have had the opportunity to have LG’s OLED77CX at the heart of my system. My home theatre has been built up over many decades, starting with CRT and moving through rear projection, Plasma and finally OLED in an attempt to get as close to cinephilic glory as possible. With this latest model from LG, I’m as close as I’ve ever been to get the picture that the filmmakers intended replicated in my home environment.
