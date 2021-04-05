Loki: A Second Look at Marvel’s Latest Disney+ Series

First there was WandaVision, then Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now we’re just a few months away from Marvel Studio’s latest Disney+ series, Loki. That’s right, after years of playing second fiddle to Thor (while often figuratively stealing his thunder), the God of Mischief is finally getting his own show. With just two months to go until its premiere, Marvel is giving us a second sneak peek at the highly-anticipated series.
It’s clear from the get-go that the 6-episode arc follows on from the events of Avengers: Endgame. After stealing the Tesseract (yet again!) and rending the fabric and flow of time, everyone’s favourite Asgardian trickster (Tom Hiddleston) is forced to help mend the multiverse by the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority. While the TVA’s Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) trusts the God about as far as he can throw him, he insists they “need his unique Loki perspective.” Despite all evidence to the contrary, our favourite turncoat insists that this time he can be trusted. Can he though? He wouldn’t be the Loki we know and love if that were true.
With quips, tricks, great chemistry and marvellous visuals, Loki looks like it just might be a show worthy of one of the MCU’s greatest characters. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, the new series features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Sex Education‘s Kate Herron directs and also serves as Executive Producer, alongside Kevin Feige and head writer Michael Waldron.
Watch the brand-new trailer below, and start streaming the series June 11 on Disney+.
