Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Trailer: Chadwick Boseman’s Final Role

Get your first look at Chadwick Boseman‘s final performance with the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom trailer. Netflix dropped the first look for its hotly anticipated December release today. Ma looks like a bittersweet farewell. Just days ago, the New York Times declared Boseman’s performance “Oscar worthy.”
Boseman stars alongside Viola Davis in this adaptation of the August Wilson play. The Black Panther icon plays the trumpeter to Davis’s Ma Rainey, the “Mother of the Blues.” Davis previously won an Oscar and a Tony for her performance in the film adaptation and play of Wilson’s Fences. The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom trailer teases a soulful performance from Boseman, and what looks to be a major turn from Davis. George C. Wolfe (Tony winner for Angels in America) directs with Denzel Washington producing.
Chadwick Boseman completed production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom last summer, making it his final performance before passing away this summer. Boseman can also be seen in Spike Lee’s drama Da 5 Bloods.
Synopsis
Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago. A band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
