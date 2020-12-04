Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Trailer: Join the Virtual Watch Party Tonight

After launching last year, Apple TV+ earned a reputation for landing A-list stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Reese Witherspoon. A year later, the streaming service still has that go big or go home mindset, so they’ve joined forces with the modern-day “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey to produce a holiday special.
Apple TV+ describes Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special as an epic holiday extravaganza. And based on our glitzy first look, I can’t argue with them. The trailer reveals dazzling fairy-tale-inspired visuals, catchy pop music, and loads of Carey’s celebrity friends.
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special trailer:
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special also stars Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.
If you grew up following Carey’s career, here’s a fun fact guaranteed to make you feel ancient. The special is premiering on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic #1 holiday anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Every December since I was a teen, I couldn’t walk into a coffee shop or shopping mall without this song popping up like the ghoul from It Follows. That’s just the way that it is since this track is a banger. But something about reading the words “25 years” attached to this song makes me feel older than the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special synopsis:
An exclusive holiday event from worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey which will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world. The innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special premieres globally on December 4th, 2020, on Apple TV+.
