Marvel at SDCC 2022: Wakanda Forever, Guardians Vol. 3 and more!

Saturdays at Comic-Con have long been owned by Marvel Studios and yesterday was no exception.
Over 6,000 rapt attendees packed into SDCC’s Hall H to get a taste of what’s in store from the powerhouse superhero studio and its immense Cinematic (and streaming) Universe. With a presentation full of cast appearances, footage and trailer premieres, the crowd got exactly what they came for. Studio head Kevin Feige announced their upcoming slate of film and television series, from Phase Four through to a peak at Phase Six, with a focus on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, alongside Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion.
Phase Four wraps up on the big screen at the end of the year with Wakanda Forever, before Phase Five kicks off with a second series of Loki, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again and features The Marvels, in theatres July 28, 2023, Blade, slated for Nov. 3, 2023, and Captain America: New World Order, which hits May 3, 2024. Phase Six projects on the burner include Fantastic Four, set for Nov. 8, 2024, and the next two Avengers epics, The Kang Dynasty, in theatres May 2, 2025 and Secret Wars, Nov. 7, 2025.
Unusually for Hall H, the Wakanda Forever panel began with an upbeat musical performance by Baaba Maal and Massamba Diop, immediately followed by an introduction from Ryan Coogler. The director reminisced about his first time on the Comic-Con stage, alongside late actor and Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. He shared how excited the actor had been after seeing footage from the film for the first time, and how he’d squeezed Coogler’s shoulder hard in excitement.
“I felt his hand for the rest of that day,” Coogler shared. “Standing here with you all, listening to that music and thinking about it all, I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now. Chad is no longer with us physically but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film and we also put our passion.”
The director was joined on stage by several cast members including Mabel Cadena, Michaela Cole, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, Alex Livinalli, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne and Letitia Wright. Topping things off for the enthusiastic crowd was a look at the first trailer for the November release. Check it out below now:
Director James Gunn also took to the stage to share a preview reel of footage from the final film in his Marvel trilogy, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Paul Rudd was there to talk Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania too.
Marvel fans were certainly sated by the line-up, were you?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres Nov. 11, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open May 5, 2023 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.
Comments