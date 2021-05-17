Marvel Studios Drops Loki and Black Widow Sneak Peeks at MTV Awards

It’s been almost two years since a new MCU movie made its way to theatres, which makes Black Widow’s July 9th release date seem unbearably far off.
Although we’ve had WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to keep us entertained along the way, we’re currently experiencing an MCU dry spell. The MCU’s next streaming series, Loki, doesn’t arrive until next month.
Last night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Disney Studios dropped a couple exclusive clips to whet fan’s appetites.
The first clip features everybody’s favourite Marvel villain Loki, captured and at the mercy of a mysterious organization called the TVA (think of the TVA as time police). And honestly, after seeing this clip, I could watch an entire series that’s just Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson yakking it up in elevators. Think of it as My Dinner with Andre but with superheroes.
Loki preview:
The Black Widow clip sees Natasha and her sister Yelena in a high-speed chase, on the run from bad guys with guns. The clip’s frantic action beats are giving me some major Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibes. If this white-knuckle car chase hints at the type of gritty action we can expect from this spy-thriller, we’re in for a real treat.
Black Widow preview:
Loki synopsis:
Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.
Black Widow synopsis:
In Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.
Loki arrives on Disney on June 09th, 2021, and Black Widow arrives in theatres and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9th, 2021.
Comments