Marvel’s What If…? Inteview: Animation Lead Geneviève Desbiens talks Bringing the MCU to Life by Jason Gorber | October 5, 2021, 11:13 am Our exclusive chat with Geneviève Desbiens from Studio Squeeze, talking about her role in bringing the characters of Disney/Marvel’s WHAT IF…? to life. 0 0 votes Article Rating animation • animation design • animator • Disney • Disney Plus • Geneviève Desbiens • interview • Marvel • Marvel Cinematic Universe • Marvel's What If...? • MCU • Studio Squeeze • Television • TV • What If « Previous ArticleBlack Hole Films Episode 225 Comments Subscribe Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Please login to comment 0 Comments Inline Feedbacks View all comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments