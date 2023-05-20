Metro Morning: All About Cannes 2023

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber called into CBC’s Metro Morning from the Côte d’Azur yesterday to talk about this year’s Cannes Film Festival. With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon making their debuts, there’s lots to get excited about. There’s even a Canadian film set to make a big splash…
Click here to tune into the discussion about this year’s fest or you can click the image below.
The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 26. Head here for all our coverage.
