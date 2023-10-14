Metro Morning: Jason Gorber on “Comfort Viewing” in Dark Times

The Princess Bride Metro Morning October 13

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning today to weigh in with his thoughts on how films and ‘cinematic comfort viewing’ can be helpful and soothing to people in dark and stressful times. It’s all about the feeling of the familiar and even more, emotional engagement with something that’s just good. Gorber’s personal list includes films like The Princess Bride, Blazing Saddles, the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man, Lawrence of Arabia, Mad Max: Fury Road and even, as Sarah Polley agrees despite her troubling experiences, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.

