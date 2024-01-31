Metro Morning: Jason Gorber on Oscar-Nominated Four Daughters

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber joined CBC’s Metro Morning on Friday, January 26, to shed light on the Oscar-nominated documentary Four Daughters, detailing a family uniquely affected by ISIS. Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the film was named Best Documentary of 2023 by That Shelf’s team of critics. Discover how the documentary takes a fresh and complex approach by intertwining fiction with real life. Be sure to catch their discussion at the end of the segment, honouring Norman Jewison.
Four Daughters is in theatres now.
