Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: August 5

All aboard! Stunt choreographer-turned-director David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2) is the mastermind behind the new action comedy, Bullet Train. It stars Brad Pitt as an unlucky assassin, codenamed “Ladybug”, whose latest assignment pits him against a pack of deadly agents—all with connected, but conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train. An adaptation of the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, the non-stop thrill ride also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Koji, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio and Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock.
That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning yesterday to talk about the firepower and star power of Brad Pitt’s latest.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.
Bullet Train is now in theatres.
