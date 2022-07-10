Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: July 8

Everyone’s favourite Asgardian superhero is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth stand-alone adventure for the popular Marvel God played by Christ Hemsworth. Directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed 2017’s uber-successful Thor: Ragnarok, it also stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning on Friday to give us his take on this latest big-screen entry into the MCU.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.
Thor: Love and Thunder is in theatres now.
