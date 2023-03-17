Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: March 17

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning today to discuss Vasilis Katsoupis’ new thriller, Inside. The film focuses on an art thief, portrayed by Willem Dafoe, who gets trapped inside the stark apartment he’s attempting to rob. As time passes, he descends further and further into madness – leaving audiences to wonder what’s real and what’s not.
The indie film opens in select theatres today.
Click here to tune into the discussion or you can click the image below.
Head here for Rachel West’s Inside review.
