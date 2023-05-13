Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: May 12

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning today to talk about home-grown hit flick, BlackBerry. Directed by Matt Johnson, the film follows the creation of the first smartphone and the subsequent fall of the company behind it. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Cary Elwes, and Johnson himself, the film premiered to raves as part of Berlinale earlier this year.
BlackBerry is in theatres now.
Click here to tune into the discussion or you can click the image below.
Head here for Jason’s BlackBerry review and an interview with star Baruchel!
