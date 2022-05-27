Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: May 27

Like everything else, lockdown put a damper on one of the world’s biggest film festivals the past two years. But Cannes 2022 brought the festival back in a big way, with big titles and red carpet glamour. Naturally. That Shelf’s Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber sat down with Ismaila Alfa at CBC’s Metro Morning earlier today to about some of the most anticipated titles to make their debuts this year, including Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.
