Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: October 14

Not all movies are what you would call ‘an easy watch’ and some can be downright challenging. But that doesn’t follow that you shouldn’t give them a chance. That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning earlier today to talk about a new film by director Todd Field, TÁR, that falls comfortably into that uncomfortable category. He recommends you give it a shot, if just for Cate Blanchett’s outstanding performance.
Host Ismaila Alfa and Gorber also took some time to talk about and celebrate writer and director Jeff Barnaby, who passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer at age 46.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.
