Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: September 2

Sure, there are big titles like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Fabelmans premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, but the famous almost-fortnight of film has plenty of smaller cinematic gems to discover. That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning earlier today to talk about what to keep an eye out for at Canada’s biggest film festival, which runs from September 8 to 18.
TIFF 2022 kicks off September 8.
