Metro Morning: Wes Anderson returns with Asteroid City

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning yesterday to give us his take on the latest from filmmaker Wes Anderson, Asteroid City. With an A-list cast and the director’s trademark quirk in full view, where does the science-fiction dramedy fit within his canon of movies? Is it more Royal Tenenbaums or Isle of Dogs? Find out below…and check out Jason Gorber’s review of the film from Cannes 2023.
Asteroid City is in theatres now.
