Milestone Movie Anniversaries in 2024

These last few years have been hard on all of us, including the movies. From COVID wreaking havoc on productions to the much-needed actor and writer strikes, film enthusiasts have shared in the hardships. Through these trying times, seeking solace in cherished classics and fan favourites can offer everyone a nostalgic reprieve from the chaos, so we’ve created a cinematic and specifically-themed comfort list for you to sit back and enjoy.
From recent blockbusters such as Divergent, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Interstellar, to enduring classics like Footloose, The Lion King, and My Fair Lady, there are a host of big titles celebrating milestone anniversaries this year and that seems as good a reason as any to indulge and re-visit them. So, join us in saying happy birthday to these cinematic gems and discover just how many candles they’re adding to their cake in 2024…
10 Years
Ride Along (January 17)
The Lego Movie (February 7)
RoboCop (February 12)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4)
Rio 2 (April 11)
Transcendence (April 18)
Ex Machina (April 24)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (May 2)
Neighbors (May 9)
Godzilla (May 16)
Blended (May 23)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (May 23)
Maleficent (May 30)
Edge of Tomorrow (June 6)
The Fault in Our Stars (June 6)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (June 13)
22 Jump Street (June 13)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (June 27)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (July 11)
Hercules (July 15)
Lucy (July 25)
Guardians of the Galaxy (August 1)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (August 8)
Boyhood (August 15)
The Giver (August 15)
As Above, So Below (August 29)
The Maze Runner (September 19)
This Is Where I Leave You (September 19)
The Boxtrolls (September 26)
The Equalizer (September 26)
Annabelle (October 3)
Gone Girl (October 3)
The Judge (October 10)
Whiplash (October 10)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (October 17)
The Book of Life (October 17)
Fury (October 17)
John Wick (October 24)
Nightcrawler (October 31)
Big Hero 6 (November 7)
Interstellar (November 7)
Dumb and Dumber To (November 14)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (November 21)
The Theory of Everything (November 26)
Wild (December 3)
Still Alice (December 5)
Exodus: Gods and Kings (December 12)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (December 17)
The Interview (December 24)
The Imitation Game (December 25)
Into the Woods (December 25)
Unbroken (December 25)
15 Years
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (January 16)
Taken (January 30)
Coraline (February 6)
He’s Just Not That Into You (February 6)
Watchmen (March 6)
Monsters vs. Aliens (March 27)
Fast & Furious (April 3)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (May 1)
Star Trek (May 8)
Terminator Salvation (May 21)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (May 22)
Up (May 29)
The Hangover (June 5)
The Proposal (June 19)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (June 24)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (July 1)
Public Enemies (July 1)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (July 15)
The Hurt Locker (July 31)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (August 7)
(500) Days of Summer (August 7)
The Secret in Their Eyes (August 13)
District 9 (August 14)
The Time Traveler’s Wife (August 14)
Inglourious Basterds (August 21)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (September 18)
Zombieland (October 2)
Couples Retreat (October 9)
Law Abiding Citizen (October 16)
A Christmas Carol (November 6)
Precious (November 6)
2012 (November 13)
The Blind Side (November 20)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (November 20)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (November 25)
The Princess and the Frog (December 11)
Crazy Heart (December 16)
Avatar (December 18)
Sherlock Holmes (December 25)
3 Idiots (December 25)
20 Years
50 First Dates (February 13)
The Passion of the Christ (February 25)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (March 19)
Hellboy (April 2)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (April 16)
Man on Fire (April 23)
13 Going on 30 (April 23)
Mean Girls (April 30)
Van Helsing (May 7)
Troy (May 14)
Shrek 2 (May 19)
The Day After Tomorrow (May 28)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (June 4)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (June 18)
The Terminal (June 18)
White Chicks (June 23)
The Notebook (June 25)
Spider-Man 2 (June 30)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (July 9)
The Bourne Supremacy (July 23)
The Village (July 30)
Collateral (August 6)
Downfall (September 8)
Shark Tale (October 1)
Sideways (October 22)
Ray (October 29)
Saw (October 29)
The Incredibles (November 5)
The Polar Express (November 10)
Finding Neverland (November 12)
National Treasure (November 19)
Christmas with the Kranks (November 26)
The Machinist (December 3)
Ocean’s Twelve (December 10)
Million Dollar Baby (December 15)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (December 17)
Meet the Fockers (December 22)
The Phantom of the Opera (December 22)
The Aviator (December 25)
25 Years
She’s All That (January 29)
Payback (February 5)
The Matrix (March 31)
10 Things I Hate About You (March 31)
Election (May 7)
The Mummy (May 7)
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (May 19)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (June 11)
The Red Violin (June 11)
Tarzan (June 18)
Big Daddy (June 25)
American Pie (July 9)
Deep Blue Sea (July 28)
The Blair Witch Project (July 30)
Runaway Bride (July 30)
The Iron Giant (August 6)
The Sixth Sense (August 6)
The Thomas Crown Affair (August 6)
Double Jeopardy (September 24)
American Beauty (October 1)
Fight Club (October 15)
Boys Don’t Cry (October 29)
Being John Malkovich (November 5)
The Insider (November 5)
Sleepy Hollow (November 19)
The World Is Not Enough (November 19)
Toy Story 2 (November 24)
Notting Hill (December 9)
The Green Mile (December 10)
Stuart Little (December 17)
Girl, Interrupted (December 21)
Magnolia (December 25)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (December 25)
30 Years
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (February 4)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (April 15)
Maverick (May 20)
Beverly Hills Cop III (May 25)
The Flintstones (May 27)
Speed (June 10)
The Lion King (June 24)
Wyatt Earp (June 24)
Forrest Gump (July 6)
True Lies (July 15)
The Client (July 20)
The Mask (July 29)
Clear and Present Danger (August 3)
The Little Rascals (August 5)
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (August 24)
Natural Born Killers (August 26)
Bullets over Broadway (September 4)
Léon: The Professional (September 14)
Blue Sky (September 16)
Ed Wood (October 7)
The Specialist (October 7)
Heavenly Creatures (October 14)
Pulp Fiction (October 14)
The Shawshank Redemption (October 14)
Stargate (October 28)
Frankenstein (November 4)
The Santa Clause (November 11)
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (November 11)
Star Trek: Generations (November 18)
Disclosure (December 9)
Dumb and Dumber (December 16)
Little Women (December 21)
Legends of the Fall (December 23)
The Madness of King George (December 28)
35 Years
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (February 17)
My Left Foot (February 24)
Pet Sematary (April 21)
Field of Dreams (May 5)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (May 24)
Dead Poets Society (June 2)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (June 9)
Ghostbusters II (June 16)
Batman (June 23)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (June 23)
Do the Right Thing (June 30)
The Karate Kid Part III (June 30)
Weekend at Bernie’s (July 5)
Lethal Weapon 2 (July 7)
Licence to Kill (July 14)
When Harry Met Sally… (July 21)
Turner & Hooch (July 28)
Parenthood (August 2)
The Abyss (August 9)
Uncle Buck (August 16)
Sea of Love (September 15)
Black Rain (September 22)
Henry V (November 8)
The Little Mermaid (November 17)
Prancer (November 17)
Back to the Future Part II (November 24)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (December 1)
Driving Miss Daisy (December 15)
Glory (December 15)
Born on the Fourth of July (December 20)
40 Years
Footloose (February 17)
Splash (March 9)
1984 (March 22)
Police Academy (March 23)
Sixteen Candles (May 4)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (May 23)
Once Upon a Time in America (June 1)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (June 1)
Ghostbusters (June 8)
Gremlins (June 8)
The Karate Kid (June 22)
The Last Starfighter (July 13)
Purple Rain (July 27)
Red Dawn (August 10)
Revenge of the Nerds (August 10)
Amadeus (September 19)
Places in the Heart (October 5)
The Terminator (October 26)
The Killing Fields (November 2)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (November 16)
Supergirl (November 21)
Beverly Hills Cop (December 5)
2010: The Year We Make Contact (December 7)
Dune (December 14)
A Passage to India (December 14)
45 Years
Norma Rae (March 2)
The China Syndrome (March 16)
Phantasm (March 28)
Mad Max (April 12)
Manhattan (April 25)
Rocky II (June 15)
Alien (June 22)
Escape from Alcatraz (June 22)
The Muppet Movie (June 22)
Moonraker (June 29)
Breaking Away (July 20)
Dracula (July 20)
The Amityville Horror (July 27)
Apocalypse Now (August 15)
Life of Brian (August 17)
10 (October 5)
The Black Stallion (October 17)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (December 8)
The Jerk (December 14)
1941 (December 14)
Being There (December 19)
Kramer vs. Kramer (December 19)
All That Jazz (December 20)
The Black Hole (December 21)
50 Years
Blazing Saddles (February 7)
The Great Gatsby (March 29)
The Conversation (April 12)
Chinatown (June 20)
Harry and Tonto (August 12)
The Longest Yard (August 30)
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (October 11)
Phantom of the Paradise (November 1)
Earthquake (November 15)
Murder on the Orient Express (November 24)
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (December 8)
The Towering Inferno (December 14)
Young Frankenstein (December 15)
The Godfather Part II (December 18)
The Man with the Golden Gun (December 20)
55 Years
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (February 25)
The Love Bug (March 13)
Sweet Charity (April 1)
Mackenna’s Gold (May 10)
Midnight Cowboy (May 25)
My Night at Maud’s (June 4)
True Grit (June 11)
The Wild Bunch (June 18)
Easy Rider (July 14)
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (October 8)
Paint Your Wagon (October 15)
The Battle of Britain (October 24)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (October 24)
Marooned (November 10)
Z (December 8)
They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (December 10)
Cactus Flower (December 16)
Hello, Dolly! (December 16)
Anne of the Thousand Days (December 18)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (December 18)
60 Years
Dr. Strangelove (January 29)
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (February 19)
Becket (March 11)
The Pink Panther (March 18)
From Russia With Love (April 8)
Viva Las Vegas (May 20)
Zulu (June 17)
Marnie (July 17)
The Night of the Iguana (August 6)
A Hard Day’s Night (August 11)
Mary Poppins (August 27)
Topkapi (September 2)
Father Goose (December 10)
Zorba the Greek (December 17)
Goldfinger (December 25)
My Fair Lady (December 25)
65 Years
Room at the Top (January 22)
Sleeping Beauty (January 29)
The Diary of Anne Frank (March 18)
The Shaggy Dog (March 19)
Some Like It Hot (March 29)
Rio Bravo (April 4)
Imitation of Life (April 30)
Porgy and Bess (June 24)
Anatomy of a Murder (July 1)
A Hole in the Head (July 15)
North by Northwest (July 17)
Pillow Talk (October 7)
Career (October 8)
The 400 Blows (November 16)
Ben-Hur (November 18)
Operation Petticoat (December 5)
The Human Condition I: No Greater Love (December 14)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (December 16)
On the Beach (December 17)
70 Years
The Glenn Miller Story (January 4)
Creature from the Black Lagoon (March 5)
Seven Samurai (April 26)
River of No Return (April 30)
Three Coins in the Fountain (May 20)
Dial M for Murder (May 29)
Demetrius and the Gladiators (June 16)
The Caine Mutiny (June 24)
The High and the Mighty (July 3)
Susan Slept Here (July 14)
On the Waterfront (July 28)
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 6)
The Egyptian (August 24)
Rear Window (September 1)
Broken Lance (September 25)
The Barefoot Contessa (September 30)
White Christmas (October 14)
Sabrina (October 15)
A Star Is Born (October 16)
Godzilla (November 3)
Gate of Hell (December 10)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (December 23)
75 Years
A Letter to Three Wives (February 3)
Impact (April 1)
Little Women (April 1)
Champion (April 9)
The Stratton Story (April 21)
Neptune’s Daughter (June 9)
Kind Hearts and Coronets (June 23)
Come to the Stable (July 27)
Mighty Joe Young (July 27)
In the Good Old Summertime (July 29)
I Was a Male War Bride (August 11)
The Third Man (September 1)
White Heat (September 3)
Late Spring (September 19)
Pinky (September 29)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (October 22)
Samson and Delilah (December 21)
Twelve O’Clock High (December 21)
The Heiress (December 28)
On the Town (December 30)
80 Years
Lifeboat (January 28)
Cover Girl (April 6)
Going My Way (May 3)
Gaslight (May 4)
Two Girls and a Sailor (June 1)
Bathing Beauty (June 27)
Double Indemnity (July 6)
Since You Went Away (July 20)
Christmas Holiday (July 31)
Wilson (August 1)
Arsenic and Old Lace (September 23)
Laura (October 11)
Mrs. Parkington (October 12)
None But the Lonely Heart (October 17)
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (November 15)
Meet Me in St. Louis (November 28)
85 Years
Stagecoach (March 3)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle (March 29)
Wuthering Heights (April 13)
Remember the Night (May 19)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (July 28)
Bachelor Mother (August 4)
When Tomorrow Comes (August 11)
The Wizard of Oz (August 25)
The Women (September 1)
The Rains Came (September 15)
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (October 19)
Ninotchka (November 3)
Gone with the Wind (December 15)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (December 29)
90 Years
It Happened One Night (February 22)
Tarzan and His Mate (April 20)
Viva Villa! (April 27)
Manhattan Melodrama (May 4)
The Black Cat (May 7)
The Thin Man (May 25)
Of Human Bondage (July 20)
Treasure Island (August 17)
L’Atalante (September 12)
One Night of Love (September 15)
The Barretts of Wimpole Street (September 21)
Cleopatra (October 5)
The Gay Divorcee (October 12)
The Merry Widow (November 2)
Imitation of Life (November 26)
Bright Eyes (December 28)
95 Years
In Old Arizona (January 20)
Pandora’s Box (January 30)
The Broadway Melody (February 1)
The Bridge of San Luis Rey (March 30)
The Divine Lady (March 31)
Coquette (April 6)
Thunderbolt (June 20)
Gold Diggers of Broadway (August 29)
Rio Rita (September 15)
Blackmail (October 6)
The Hollywood Revue of 1929 (November 23)
100 Years
Girl Shy (April 20)
Sherlock Jr. (April 21)
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried (October 6)
The Navigator (October 13)
Greed (December 4)
Peter Pan (December 29)
