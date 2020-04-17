Mongrel Media’s Lionsgate Live! Event: 4 Free Movies Over 4 Weeks

Mongrel Media is showing their support for Canadian cinema with a special program that “reminds everyone how much we love going to the cinema.”
Mongrel Media has partnered with Lionsgate to bring Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies to Canada. The program, which begins tonight, takes place over four consecutive Fridays and delivers free movies that will be streamed live through Mongrel Media’s YouTube page.
The event will be hosted by one of cinema’s most beloved former scream queens, Jamie Lee Curtis. This is, after all, a communal event, and viewers are encouraged to live-tweet @Lionsgate and join in on fan chats via YouTube Live.
Most importantly, Lionsgate Live! features a solid line-up of titles that offer a bit of something for everybody. There’s a recent blockbuster (The Hunger Games), an ‘80s classic (Dirty Dancing), an award season darling (La La Land), and a cold-blooded action-thriller (John Wick). Best of all, you can’t beat the price.
You can join in on the fun by heading over to Mongrel’s YouTube page when the series kicks off tonight at 9:00pm ET.
Check out the press release below for the full details.
Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies Press Release:
Beginning this Friday and continuing every Friday spanning four consecutive weeks, the studio will livestream four of Lionsgate’s most popular library titles – the blockbuster The Hunger Games, the classic Dirty Dancing, the Academy Award®-winning La La Land, and the box office smash John Wick.
Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis will share her own movie memories as she is joined by special guest celebrities and YouTube personalities. Each week’s night at the movies will feature special programming and interactive opportunities for fans, like real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.
Most importantly, audiences everywhere will have the chance to join Mongrel and exhibition partner Landmark Cinemas, in showing support for Canada’s temporarily released movie theatre employees and how much we all appreciate and miss them.
Audience donations throughout this event will benefit the Canadian Picture Pioneers, an organization that is dedicated to the support and well-being of members of the motion picture industry in Canada. All donations will be used by the organization to benefit local theatre employees across the country that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET are:
April 17 – “The Hunger Games”
April 24 – “Dirty Dancing”
May 1 – “La La Land”
May 8 – “John Wick” (age registration required)
