More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story is about to arrive at the perfect moment.
In case you haven’t noticed, Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid spin-off series, is having a moment in the pop culture spotlight. With this kick-ass series streaming into millions of homes, it introduced a new generation of viewers to The Karate Kid movies. And with all due respect to the film’s jump-kicking hero, Daniel-san, we all know that these movies would be nothing without Mr. Miyagi.
Directed by Kevin Derek, More Than Miyagi examines the life and career of The Karate Kid’s heart and soul, Pat Morita. The film highlights Morita’s extensive career and features many of his friends and collaborators who wax poetically about working with the Oscar-nominated actor. Check out the new trailer below.
More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story trailer:
The doc features Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Henry Winkler, James Hong, Sean Kanan, Marion Ross, Esai Morales, Tommy Chong, Don Most, Anson Williams and more.
More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story synopsis:
The Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role of “Mr. Miyagi,” left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on Earth. It traces his journey from being bed-bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn’t mask.
More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story is available on February 5th, 2021, on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, DVD and Blu-ray.
