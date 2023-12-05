Shelf Pick: My Everest is an Inspiring Doc About Defying Perceived Limits

Witness the extraordinary journey of the first man with cerebral palsy to trek Everest Base Camp on horseback.
In a world that often underestimates the strength and resolve of the human spirit, comes a documentary that challenges perceptions, breaks barriers, and takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey to the top of the world. My Everest, a new feature documentary directed by filmmaker Carl Woods, follows the incredible story of Max Stainton-Parfitt, the first man with cerebral palsy to trek to the Mount Everest base camp – located an astonishing 17,598 feet above sea level.
Watch the My Everest trailer below: