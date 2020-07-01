Netflix Is Celebrating Canada Day with a Made-in-Canada Sizzle Reel

It’s Canada Day today and Netflix is marking the holiday with a special sizzle reel.
The two-minute video runs through the many Netflix titles filmed in the Great White North. They also show some holiday love to the incredible Canadian talent making our daily binge-sessions possible.
Celebrating Canada Sizzle Reel:
In case you’re wondering which Netflix films and TV series are shooting in your hometown, we’ve included a list of popular programs filmed in Canada.
Ontario
- The Umbrella Academy (Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga)
- October Faction (Cambridge, Hamilton)
- Schitt’s Creek (Toronto, Uxbridge)
- Blown Away (Hamilton)
- Workin’ Moms (Toronto)
- Christmas Chronicles (Toronto)
- Alias Grace (Kingston)
- In The Tall Grass (Stratford)
- Kim’s Convenience (Toronto)
- ARQ (Toronto)
- Restaurants On The Edge (Muskoka)
- Locke & Key (Toronto, Georgetown)
- Anne With An E (Hamilton, Cambridge)
Quebec
- Jusqu’au Déclin (Laurentians)
- Les Affames (Quebec City)
- M’Entends-Tu? (Montreal)
- Martin Matte, La Vie, La Mort…Eh La La..! (Montreal)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Montreal)
Manitoba
- Fractured (Winnipeg, Selkirk and Matlock)
British Columbia
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Vancouver, Langley)
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (Vancouver)
- The Baby-Sitters Club (Vancouver)
- Snowpiercer (Vancouver)
- The Willoughbys (Burnaby)
- Coffee & Kareem (Vancouver)
- The Last Kids on Earth (Vancouver)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Tappen)
- The Healing Powers of Dude (Vancouver)
Nova Scotia
- Locke & Key (Lunenburg)
- There’s Something in The Water (Halifax, Shelburne, Pictou Landing, Stewiacke)
Saskatchewan
- A Secret Love (Moose Jaw, Melaval, North Battleford, Lafleche)
PEI
- Anne With an E (Charlottetown)
Happy Canada Day!
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments