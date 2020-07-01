Canada-Day-Sizzle-Reel-the-umbrella-academy-featured-image

Netflix Is Celebrating Canada Day with a Made-in-Canada Sizzle Reel

It’s Canada Day today and Netflix is marking the holiday with a special sizzle reel.

The two-minute video runs through the many Netflix titles filmed in the Great White North. They also show some holiday love to the incredible Canadian talent making our daily binge-sessions possible.

Celebrating Canada Sizzle Reel:

In case you’re wondering which Netflix films and TV series are shooting in your hometown, we’ve included a list of popular programs filmed in Canada.

Ontario

  • The Umbrella Academy (Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga)
  • October Faction (Cambridge, Hamilton)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Toronto, Uxbridge)
  • Blown Away (Hamilton)
  • Workin’ Moms (Toronto)
  • Christmas Chronicles  (Toronto)
  • Alias Grace (Kingston)
  • In The Tall Grass (Stratford)
  • Kim’s Convenience (Toronto)
  • ARQ (Toronto)
  • Restaurants On The Edge (Muskoka)
  • Locke & Key (Toronto, Georgetown)
  • Anne With An E (Hamilton, Cambridge)

Quebec

  • Jusqu’au Déclin (Laurentians)
  • Les Affames (Quebec City)
  • M’Entends-Tu? (Montreal)
  • Martin Matte, La Vie, La Mort…Eh La La..! (Montreal)
  • Somebody Feed Phil (Montreal)

Manitoba

  • Fractured (Winnipeg, Selkirk and Matlock)

British Columbia

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Vancouver, Langley)
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events (Vancouver)
  • The Baby-Sitters Club (Vancouver)
  • Snowpiercer (Vancouver)
  • The Willoughbys (Burnaby)
  • Coffee & Kareem (Vancouver)
  • The Last Kids on Earth (Vancouver)
  • Rust Valley Restorers (Tappen)
  • The Healing Powers of Dude (Vancouver)

Nova Scotia

  • Locke & Key (Lunenburg)
  • There’s Something in The Water (Halifax, Shelburne, Pictou Landing, Stewiacke)

Saskatchewan 

  • A Secret Love (Moose Jaw, Melaval, North Battleford, Lafleche)

PEI

  • Anne With an E (Charlottetown)

Happy Canada Day!

