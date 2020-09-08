Netflix: What to Watch – Fall 2020

Now that summer is nothing but a memory, it’s time to embrace the fall mentality. That means pouring yourself a hot drink, dusting off your coziest sweater, and firing up Netflix for some well-deserved binge-sessions.
Although new TV shows debut all year long, autumn is traditionally when the major networks release new seasons of their most popular shows (or debut the next big thing). Fall is also the time when movies with award season aspirations launch their Oscar campaigns.
Keeping track of all the new autumn movies and TV shows can be a challenge. To help you manage the torrent of fall content, we’ve put together a list of notable movies and TV series arriving on Netflix in the coming weeks. And with Halloween right around the corner, this list includes a healthy dose of creepy content to keep you spooked until All Hallows’ Eve.
FALL MOVIES
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
On Netflix September 10, 2020
Director: McG
Writers: Dan Lagana and Brad Morris, Jimmy Warden and McG
Based on Characters Created by Brian Duffield
Cast: Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, Helen Hong.
Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.
The Devil All the Time
On Netflix September 16, 2020
Director: Antonio Campos
Writer: Antonio Campos, Paulo Campos
Based on the Novel by Donald Ray Pollock
Cast: Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge with Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson.
In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel. (Read Pat Mullen’s thoughts on the trailer here).
Enola Holmes
On Netflix September 23, 2020
Director: Harry Bradbeer
Writer: Jack Thorne
Based upon the Enola Holmes Mystery Book “The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery” by Nancy Springer.
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances De La Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.
When Enola Holmes—Sherlock’s teen sister—discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. (Read Victor Stiff’s thoughts on the trailer here).
The Boys in the Band
On Netflix September 30, 2020
Director: Joe Mantello
Writers: Mart Crowley and Ned Martel
Based on: The Play and the Motion Picture ‘THE BOYS IN THE BAND’ by Mart Crowley
Cast: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins.
A group of gay men gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City, only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down.
The Forty-Year-Old Version
On Netflix October 9, 2020
Director: Radha Blank
Writer: Radha Blank
Cast: Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, TJ Atoms, Jacob Ming Trent, Stacey Sargeant, William Oliver Watkins, Meghan O’Neill, André Ward, Welker White, with Reed Birney.
Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. The Forty-Year-Old Version follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice. Winner of the Directing Prize at The 2020 Sundance Film Festival, The Forty-Year-Old Version is a hilariously candid and deeply personal debut from writer/director Radha Blank. A fresh addition to the New York City slice-of-life canon shot in lush black and white 35mm, Blank’s film is an ode to the unfulfilled, and those whose adversity gives them a one-of-a-kind story to tell. (Read Victor Stiff’s glowing review here).
The Trial of the Chicago 7
On Netflix October 16, 2020
Director: Aaron Sorkin
Writer: Aaron Sorkin
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, C.J. Wilson.
What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
Rebecca
On Netflix October 21, 2020
Director: Ben Wheatley
Writer: Anna Waterhouse, Jane Goldman, John Shrapnel, Steven Knight
Cast: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sam Riley, Ann Dowd, Ashleigh Reynolds, Jeff Rawle.
A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.
FALL TV SERIES
Get Organized with The Home Edit
On Netflix September 9, 2020
Join Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organization company The Home Edit as they bring their skills to their new Netflix lifestyle series, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Over eight episodes, Shearer and Teplin conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their featured clients. From their home state of Tennessee, to New York and California, each episode dives into an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo’s unique form-meets-function approach providing inspiration to every aspirational organizer. Celebrity clients featured in the series include Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, and Kane and Katelyn Brown.
Julie and the Phantoms
Premieres globally on Netflix on September 10, 2020
High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.
From Emmy and DGA Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants) and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice. Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series. Based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.
The Duchess
Premieres globally on September 11, 2020
From creator, executive producer, writer and star Katherine Ryan comes The Duchess, the comedian’s debut scripted comedy series which follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she begins to debate having a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. But can two wrongs make another right?
Grand Army
October 16, 2020
Grand Army tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Premieres globally on September 18, 2020
Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.
Ratched
Premieres globally on September 18, 2020
Witness the origin of one of the world’s most iconic characters brought to life by the creator of American Horrory Story, Ryan Murphy. The 8 episode series premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 18. From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.
On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.
RATCHED was inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and was created by Evan Romansky. The series stars Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
October 09, 2020
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.
Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, this ensemble drama also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif, and is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. (Read Victor Stiff’s thoughts on the trailer here).
