Netflix’s Locke & Key Looks like Your next Great Binge

I first discovered Locke & Key ten years ago, and all I could think at the time was, “Where have you been all my life?”
Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s demonic horror comic book series checked all the boxes I wanted from a great story in any medium, period; great characters, a captivating mystery, and a dreadful vibe that will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand at attention. So, I was crushed when Locke & Key’s promising-looking TV and movie adaptations went down the toilet.
Now, all these years later, Netflix has swooped in to save the day. The streaming giant’s 10-episode Locke & Key program arrives on the service next month, which gives you more than enough time to dive into the comics to get familiar with this great series.
Locke & Key trailer:
The trailer looks creepy enough to mess with you, but not so scary that it will wreck your sleep – the perfect vibe for a show that you watch with the people in your lives that don’t dig the horror genre. Whether I’m bingeing the series on the couch beside the love of my life, or streaming it alone in the dark, I’ll be devouring Locke & Key when it arrives on February 07th.
Locke & Key synopsis:
After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
Locke & Key on Netflix is the long awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics.
Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.
Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on February 7th, 2020.
