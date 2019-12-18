No-Budget Nightmares #125: Rise of the Animals

On episode 125 of No-Budget Nightmares it’s the apocalypse… AGAIN! This time the animals have risen up to take out humanity, and we have an intrepid (and very cold looking) trio making their way across Rochester, New York to deliver a cell phone. On the way, there’s rabbit attacks, squirrel attacks, gorilla attacks, turtle attacks and SO MANY MORE ATTACKS. It’s RISE OF THE ANIMALS and it’s a) fun as hell and b) only an hour long. WHAT A CONCEPT! TAKE DRUGS AND LISTEN
