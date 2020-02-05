No-Budget Nightmares #126: Plaga Zombie: Zona Mutante: Revolución Tóxica

A horrible plague threatening to destroy the earth? Only in the movies! On episode 126 of No-Budget Nightmares, Moe and Doug return to the greatest Argentinian zombie trilogy ever: PLAGA ZOMBIE! This time we’re looking at the most polished of the bunch with PLAGA ZOMBIE: ZONA MUTANTE: REVOLUCION TOXICA (2011), which sees the return of Max Giggs, Bill Johnson and our beloved John West, who do battles with zombies, aliens and zombie aliens in a desperate attempt to save the world! Along the way we get blood, gore, friendship, pantomime birth, and the musical number to end all musical numbers. JOIN US.
