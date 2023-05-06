Our Top 10 Favorite Fictional Tauruses in Film and TV

It’s Taurus season bbs! If you’re a Taurus, you’re known for being reliable, determined, and practical, as well as being stubborn, possessive, and sometimes a bit lazy. But these traits aren’t just limited to real-life Tauruses – they can be found in fictional characters too!
Here are our Top 10 favorite Taurus characters in films and television.
1. Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)
Homer Simpson (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) may be the epitome of the Taurus archetype, known for his love of food and relaxation. He is stubborn to a fault, as he often refuses to change his ways or admit when he’s wrong. However, his loyalty to his family and friends showcases the positive side of a Taurus’ characteristics.
Throughout the series, Homer’s love for food and drink is a constant, with many episodes revolving around his indulgences (donuts and Duff Beer being his vices of choice). He also values his comfortable lifestyle, often shirking responsibilities and opting for relaxation instead. But, despite his flaws, Homer always comes through for his loved ones when it matters most.
2. Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)
Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) has the determination and loyalty that are hallmarks of any Taurus. She’s a survivor, willing to do whatever it takes to protect her loved ones and fight for what’s right.
Katniss also exhibits the Taurus trait of practicality, using her skills and resources to survive the Hunger Games and overthrow the corrupt government. She also displays stubbornness, another Taurus trait, when she refuses to back down or compromise her morals, even when faced with overwhelming odds.
3. Rocky Balboa (Rocky)
Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is the ultimate Taurus underdog, with a never-say-die attitude and determination to succeed. His love of boxing is the physical manifestation of a Taurus’ passion and drive, and he’s not afraid to work hard so he can achieve his goals.
However, Rocky’s Taurus traits go beyond his boxing career. He goes above and beyond in his relationships with Adrian and his family – his loyalty to them is unwavering. He’s also a practical problem-solver, using his street smarts and intuition to overcome obstacles.
4. Daphne Bridgerton (Bridgerton)
Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) may only debatably be a Taurus, but her romantic nature and devotion to family make her a perfect fit for the sign. She embodies the Venus elements associated with Taurus as its ruling planet. She is practically a goddess, classically beautiful and very sensual (wink wink). She’s a hopeless romantic, searching for love and commitment in a world that can be cruel and unforgiving.
Daphne also values tradition and family, often putting their needs above her own desires. Her stubbornness is evident when she refuses to conform to societal expectations and instead follows her heart. She always remains true to herself and her values in true Taurus fashion.
5. Stanley Hudson (The Office)
Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker) may not be the most central character in The Office, but his Taurus traits are hard to miss. He’s a man who knows what he likes, whether it’s crossword puzzles or pretzel day, and he’s not afraid to indulge.
However, Stanley is also a practical problem-solver, using his years of experience to navigate the often chaotic office environment. His stubbornness can be seen in his reluctance to change his ways or take on new responsibilities, though he is an endearing character nonetheless. Those Tauruses are just so darn likable.
6. John McClane (Die Hard)
John McClane (Bruce Willis) is a Taurus action hero with a never-say-die attitude and a willingness to do whatever it takes to save the day. In addition, he’s a problem-solver, using his police training and practical intelligence to single-handedly outsmart some pretty nasty terrorists.
McClane’s stubbornness is showcased through his refusal to back down or give up, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles. In addition, his love for his estranged wife is unwavering, with many of his heroic actions motivated by a desire to protect her.
7. Shrek (Shrek)
Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) is another obvious Taurus archetype. His love of solitude, practicality, and stubbornness make him a perfect fit for the sign. He values his peace and quiet, often preferring to be alone in his swamp rather than deal with the chaos of the outside world. However, when duty calls, he is more than willing to step up and do what needs to be done.
8. Brad Williams (Happy Endings)
Okay, this one is just for me, as Happy Endings is my favorite show. Brad Williams (Damon Wayons, Jr.) may not be the most well-known Taurus character, but his love of the finer things in life (“Daddy don’t do domestic papaya!”) makes him a perfect fit for the sign. He also says it in an episode: “Me. Hitler. Carmen Electra. Tauruses, yo!” He’s a man who values his routine and his creature comforts, often opting for a night in with his wife Jane (Eliza Coupe) rather than a wild night out.
9. Howie (Fire Island)
Howie’s (Bowen Yang) Taurus traits are hard to miss. He’s a man who knows what he likes and won’t let anyone get in the way of his margaritas and beach time. He’s not afraid to indulge in pleasures! Howie has the most traditional values of his friends regarding love. He prefers friendship, monogamy, and commitment to just casual fun.
10. Coach Beard (Ted Lasso)
Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt) is a Taurus and no one will convince me otherwise! He may not be the most central character in Ted Lasso, but his Taurus traits make him an essential part of the show’s ensemble. Coach Beard has all the classic traits – he’s reliable, loyal, and stubborn as a mule.
But you know what they say about Tauruses – they’re like a bull in a china shop, and judging by how Coach Beard handles his team, that’s a pretty accurate description. But hey, you can’t argue with results, right? So maybe being a stubborn bull isn’t such a bad thing after all. Cheers to Coach Beard and his Taurus ways!
In conclusion, these Taurus characters in movies and TV showcase the wide range of traits associated with the sign. From practical problem-solvers to hopeless romantics, each character embodies different aspects of the Taurus personality. Whether you’re a Taurus or simply interested in astrology, these characters offer a fun and engaging way to explore the sign’s characteristics.
