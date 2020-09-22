Over the Moon Trailer: A Colourful Space Odyssey

“Anything is possible when you reach for the stars.” That’s the message at the heart of Netflix’s dazzling new animated musical adventure, Over the Moon. The movie centres on a crafty young science nerd who blasts off into space to prove a point. Take a look below.
Over the Moon trailer:
I love how the film’s hero Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) has a deeply-held belief in both mysticism and science. There’s something so charming about seeing Fei Fei apply her next-level engineering skills to prove the existence of a space ghost. Maybe because watching this plucky young engineer MacGyver a freakin’ spaceship reminds me of one of my favourite childhood movies, Joe Dante’s Explorers.
Over the Moon seems like an ebullient hit of family-friendly fun. Who can’t use a healthy dose of joy right now? I’ll be looking for this title when it drops on October 23.
Over the Moon synopsis:
Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by Oscar®-Winning Filmmaker & Animator, Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, Irene Tsu, Clem Cheung, Conrad Ricamora and Sandra Oh.
Over the Moon arrives on Netflix on October 23, 2020.
