PARASITE: Director Bong Joon-ho Reveals Secret Codes & Easter Eggs from the Oscar-nominated Film

Director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is cleaning up this awards season. The South Korean smash recently took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and just landed six Oscar nominations – the most ever for a Korean film – including Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Feature Film. It goes without saying that Parasite is a fantastic film (read our glowing review) and easily one of the best of 2019, and you’ll soon be able to add it to your shelf at home.
To celebrate the release of Parasite on Blu-ray and DVD on January 28, we’ve got an exclusive clip where Bong Joon-ho reveals some of the “secret codes” and easter eggs hidden in the film.
PARASITE will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on January 28, 2020
